Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,272 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 15,675 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.09% of HCA Healthcare worth $99,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company's stock.

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HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $422.60 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $556.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $476.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.66. The company has a market capitalization of $93.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The company had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.45 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare's payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total transaction of $903,528.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,721,924.61. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $598.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $520.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $561.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $593.00 to $534.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $517.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

See Also

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