Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,894 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,959 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $513,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 24,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,358.88. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $147.63.

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Johnson Controls International Trading Up 2.2%

JCI opened at $138.51 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $96.31 and a 12 month high of $147.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.25.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%.The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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