Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 37,135 Shares of Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN - Free Report) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,820 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $84.29.

Read Our Latest Report on GPN

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $73.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.92, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.75. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.45 and a 52 week high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.81 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Global Payments's payout ratio is presently -49.02%.

Trending Headlines about Global Payments

Here are the key news stories impacting Global Payments this week:

Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $3.49 from $3.55 and its Q3 2026 estimate to $3.66 from $3.69, which may pressure sentiment around near-term earnings. Global Payments estimate update

Zacks Research trimmed its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $3.49 from $3.55 and its Q3 2026 estimate to $3.66 from $3.69, which may pressure sentiment around near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: The firm also cut its Q1 2027 EPS forecast to $3.40 from $3.47 and lowered FY2028 earnings expectations to $19.00 from $19.26, adding to a cautious near-term view. Global Payments estimate update

The firm also cut its Q1 2027 EPS forecast to $3.40 from $3.47 and lowered FY2028 earnings expectations to $19.00 from $19.26, adding to a cautious near-term view. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research reiterated a Hold rating, signaling limited conviction despite the recent estimate changes. Global Payments analyst note

Zacks Research reiterated a rating, signaling limited conviction despite the recent estimate changes. Positive Sentiment: Some longer-dated forecasts improved, including FY2027 EPS to $16.43 from $16.24, Q3 2027 EPS to $4.37 from $4.30, Q4 2027 EPS to $4.51 from $4.32, and Q4 2026 EPS to $3.74 from $3.72, suggesting better earnings power later in the cycle. Global Payments estimate update

Some longer-dated forecasts improved, including FY2027 EPS to $16.43 from $16.24, Q3 2027 EPS to $4.37 from $4.30, Q4 2027 EPS to $4.51 from $4.32, and Q4 2026 EPS to $3.74 from $3.72, suggesting better earnings power later in the cycle. Neutral Sentiment: A separate article highlighted broader S&P 500 payment-trend themes that could support the stock, but it did not present a direct company-specific catalyst. Payment trends article

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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