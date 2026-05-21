Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 5,585 Shares of Aon plc $AON

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,034 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in AON were worth $23,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AON by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AON. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $394.00 to $389.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AON from $381.00 to $372.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AON from $402.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of AON from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $398.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $397.88.

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Trending Headlines about AON

Here are the key news stories impacting AON this week:

AON Trading Down 0.8%

AON stock opened at $321.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $304.59 and a 12 month high of $381.00. The firm's 50-day moving average is $321.61 and its 200 day moving average is $335.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 19.07 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from AON's previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. AON's payout ratio is 16.36%.

About AON

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

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