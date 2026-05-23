Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD - Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,550 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 48,575 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 12,133.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,614,878 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $365,921,000 after buying an additional 9,536,283 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,867,267 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,962,560,000 after buying an additional 3,203,044 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,828,110 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $687,710,000 after buying an additional 1,942,589 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,503,000. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company's stock.

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DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -802.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 0.30%.The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. DuPont de Nemours's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. DuPont de Nemours has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.590 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. DuPont de Nemours's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,333.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.21.

View Our Latest Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours NYSE: DD is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont's operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

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