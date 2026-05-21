Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,045 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,007 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.05% of Dollar General worth $15,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 245,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $8,803,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Park Capital Management LLC WI purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 805,645 shares of the company's stock worth $83,263,000 after purchasing an additional 112,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

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Dollar General Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $104.53 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $119.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.31. Dollar General Corporation has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $158.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.78 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 3.54%.Dollar General's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

More Dollar General News

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DG. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on Dollar General from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $143.62.

Read Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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