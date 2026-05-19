Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,282 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 30,946 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $77,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $19,524,350,000 after acquiring an additional 647,076 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,136,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,069,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292,783 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,874,113 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,642,657,000 after acquiring an additional 220,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,207,183 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,531,707,000 after acquiring an additional 38,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Qualcomm Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $203.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.80. The company has a market cap of $214.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $247.90.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $181.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $33,024.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,268,316 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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