Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 83.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,446 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 41,654 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.24% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $19,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $3,464,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,517 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $44,665,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $644,000. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $47,502,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 595.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 4,314 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $1,363,180.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,020,349.83. This trade represents a 16.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Shirley sold 1,234 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total transaction of $382,774.46. Following the sale, the director owned 5,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,100.96. This represents a 18.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,478 shares of company stock valued at $18,250,393. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $313.05 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $397.44. The company's 50 day moving average price is $344.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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