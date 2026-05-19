Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $102.60 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 231.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,203,504 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 840,513 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.21% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $102,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,637 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 412,808 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 58,988 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,263 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 50,924 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,860 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $21,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company's stock.

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Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW opened at $82.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.30 and a 52-week high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $818,073.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,871,031.86. This represents a 30.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 620 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $50,306.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 40,411 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,278,948.54. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,684 shares of company stock valued at $8,811,739. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $95.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

See Also

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