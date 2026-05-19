Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $107.62 Million Stock Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,238,618 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,160 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.52% of Bloom Energy worth $107,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,825,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $553,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,099,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Bloom Energy by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the company's stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,746 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $712,367.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 135,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,049,457.94. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,813 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total value of $1,387,106.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 175,708 shares in the company, valued at $50,639,045.60. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 525,271 shares of company stock worth $99,167,479. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 6.2%

NYSE BE opened at $258.93 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $195.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.45. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $310.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5,177.58 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business's revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $254.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $225.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BE

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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