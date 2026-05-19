Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $127.42 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,250 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.96% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $127,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the technology company's stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,159 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $9,430,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,387 shares of the technology company's stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company's stock.

Get JKHY alerts: Sign Up

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $139.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.37. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.36 and a fifty-two week high of $193.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $615.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Jack Henry & Associates's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CFO Mimi Carsley bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.12 per share, with a total value of $50,295.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 6,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $805,658.84. The trade was a 6.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory R. Adelson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.42 per share, with a total value of $266,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,623.12. This trade represents a 10.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jack Henry & Associates, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jack Henry & Associates wasn't on the list.

While Jack Henry & Associates currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here