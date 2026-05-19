Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $132.26 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,894 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 14,945 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $132,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after buying an additional 2,829,151 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,460,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $782,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,924 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,682,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,606,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,560 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,850,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,510,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,853,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $142.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $170.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company's 50 day moving average price is $145.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.12.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $1.0885 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $288,463.14. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,083.90. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $917,194.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at $170,083.41. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: 24/7 Wall St. reiterated a bullish view on Procter & Gamble (PG) , assigning a $163.50 price target and calling it a buy, implying meaningful upside from recent levels.

24/7 Wall St. reiterated a bullish view on , assigning a and calling it a buy, implying meaningful upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage referenced in recent reporting shows PG with an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” reinforcing investor confidence in the stock’s defensive earnings profile.

Brokerage coverage referenced in recent reporting shows with an average recommendation of reinforcing investor confidence in the stock’s defensive earnings profile. Positive Sentiment: Analyst pieces focused on Tide and Pampers suggest innovation, premiumization, and better retail execution could help revive volume growth, a potential catalyst for revenue trends. Article Title

Analyst pieces focused on and suggest innovation, premiumization, and better retail execution could help revive volume growth, a potential catalyst for revenue trends. Positive Sentiment: P&G also launched the Elton John Impact Awards podcast special with iHeartMedia, supporting brand visibility and ESG/consumer engagement efforts. Article Title

also launched the podcast special with iHeartMedia, supporting brand visibility and ESG/consumer engagement efforts. Positive Sentiment: A new Native product launch, the Boba Cafe Collection , highlights P&G’s ability to target younger and multicultural consumers, which could support category growth over time. Article Title

A new product launch, the , highlights P&G’s ability to target younger and multicultural consumers, which could support category growth over time. Neutral Sentiment: Algorhythm Holdings said its freight-services contract with P&G India was expanded, but this is a logistics update and appears unlikely to materially move the parent company’s stock on its own. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 27th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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