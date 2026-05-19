Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $160.47 Million Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,781,036 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 364,146 shares during the quarter. ExlService makes up approximately 0.5% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 2.38% of ExlService worth $160,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXLS. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 277.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 497,474 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $23,486,000 after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth approximately $10,084,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 575.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the second quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,275 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $68,978.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,630,245.76. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.04% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ExlService from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ExlService from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ExlService from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of ExlService in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ExlService

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of EXLS opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $48.54.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $570.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. ExlService has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

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