Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $17.84 Million Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,034,460 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 100,992 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.05% of Kenvue worth $17,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kenvue by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Kenvue by 2.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,016 shares of the company's stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in Kenvue by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 15,195 shares of the company's stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 1.6% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 50,957 shares of the company's stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KVUE shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kenvue from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Argus upgraded Kenvue to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kenvue from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Kenvue from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KVUE

Kenvue Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of KVUE opened at $17.33 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.61%.The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Kenvue's revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.65%.

Insider Transactions at Kenvue

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $679,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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