Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $60.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,122 shares of the company's stock after selling 220,855 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.10% of Vertiv worth $60,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 148.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,828,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,885,000 after buying an additional 1,091,210 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 934.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,667,000 after buying an additional 992,031 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 49.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,033,000 after buying an additional 930,158 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $125,331,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,858,352,000 after buying an additional 826,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total value of $16,506,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,353,165.35. This represents a 48.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $10,211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,244.82. The trade was a 64.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Stock Down 8.3%

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $340.31 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $295.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.63. The firm has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $314.45.

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Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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