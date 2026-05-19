Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $68.50 Million Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,269,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 140,901 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.06% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $68,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 397,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $21,443,000 after buying an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 78,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 100,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $62.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.79%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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