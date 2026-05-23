Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $7.48 Million Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,374 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $2,000,180.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 173,482 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,970.26. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $81.35 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $88.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. The stock's fifty day moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average is $71.55.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 9.65%.The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.0875 dividend. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBKR

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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