Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,354 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after purchasing an additional 18,568 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $17,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,400,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $5,970,285,000 after purchasing an additional 184,043 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,959,871 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $661,437,000 after purchasing an additional 108,751 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,193,784 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $402,890,000 after purchasing an additional 57,164 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 829,081 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $187,488,000 after purchasing an additional 241,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $264,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 377,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,440,200. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 29,990 shares of company stock worth $6,013,920 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $191.29 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $190.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.01. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.36 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.91, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 3.38.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.55). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Coinbase Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 8th. President Capital raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $236.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $206.00 to $205.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $252.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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