Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 137.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,334 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 67,434 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $9,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBIS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at $9,084,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Nebius Group Price Performance

NBIS opened at $219.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.74 and a 200 day moving average of $113.14. Nebius Group N.V. has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $233.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 4.03.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Nebius Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nebius announced a partnership with Bloom Energy to power its AI cloud with modular fuel cells, with the first 328 MW expected to go live this year, a meaningful step toward scaling data center capacity faster. Article Title

Nebius announced a partnership with Bloom Energy to power its AI cloud with modular fuel cells, with the first 328 MW expected to go live this year, a meaningful step toward scaling data center capacity faster. Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary has turned more bullish after Nebius’ strong Q1 results, which showed revenue up 684% year over year and reinforced the company’s high-growth AI infrastructure story. Article Title

Investor commentary has turned more bullish after Nebius’ strong Q1 results, which showed revenue up 684% year over year and reinforced the company’s high-growth AI infrastructure story. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains supportive, with Citi reportedly lifting its price target to a street-high level after the earnings beat and power-capacity upgrade. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $182.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nebius Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Nebius Group

In other Nebius Group news, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 500,000 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $101,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 585,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $118,937,877.16. The trade was a 46.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $2,253,641.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,228,403.64. This trade represents a 50.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 661,835 shares of company stock valued at $122,524,959 in the last ninety days.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report).

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