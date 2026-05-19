Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,430 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 41,580 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.09% of S&P Global worth $142,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. LeConte Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $417.30 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.61 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $427.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.58.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $550.00.

View Our Latest Report on SPGI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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