Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,867 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.06% of lululemon athletica worth $13,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 5.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 39.9% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 996 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the second quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 10.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 112,632 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $26,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $196.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $203.00 to $161.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $203.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

lululemon athletica stock opened at $126.76 on Friday. lululemon athletica inc. has a one year low of $116.63 and a one year high of $340.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.10. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.23. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 14.22%.The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. lululemon athletica's quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Andre Maestrini bought 3,275 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.02 per share, with a total value of $494,590.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 34,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,892.02. The trade was a 10.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $100,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,084,116. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

Further Reading

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