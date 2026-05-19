Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,548 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 21,212 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $64,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Amundi boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,717,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,019,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,695 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,134,203 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,678,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,870 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,492,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,517,451 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $522,559,000 after buying an additional 1,225,524 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total value of $13,818,943.12. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 52,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,294,376.64. This trade represents a 49.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Texas Instruments from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $260.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $300.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.73 and a fifty-two week high of $310.29. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $229.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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