Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,331 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $6,444,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,584,141 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,959,166,000 after acquiring an additional 169,073 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $104,040,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 51.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,247 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $254,926,000 after acquiring an additional 114,008 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $86,046,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $70,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company's stock.

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Parker-Hannifin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Parker-Hannifin this week:

Positive Sentiment: The CIRCOR Aerospace deal should strengthen Parker-Hannifin’s aerospace and defense portfolio by adding complementary flight-critical motion and flow control capabilities, which management says could boost sales growth, margins, adjusted EPS, and cash flow. Article Title

The CIRCOR Aerospace deal should strengthen Parker-Hannifin’s aerospace and defense portfolio by adding complementary flight-critical motion and flow control capabilities, which management says could boost sales growth, margins, adjusted EPS, and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Several recent writeups suggest the acquisition fits Parker-Hannifin’s strategy of focusing on higher-growth, higher-margin aerospace businesses, with CIRCOR’s unit expected to generate about $270 million in 2026 sales and more than 40% adjusted EBITDA margin before synergies. Article Title

Several recent writeups suggest the acquisition fits Parker-Hannifin’s strategy of focusing on higher-growth, higher-margin aerospace businesses, with CIRCOR’s unit expected to generate about $270 million in 2026 sales and more than 40% adjusted EBITDA margin before synergies. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street coverage remains broadly constructive, with recent analyst notes and price targets still pointing to optimism around Parker-Hannifin’s long-term earnings power. Article Title

Wall Street coverage remains broadly constructive, with recent analyst notes and price targets still pointing to optimism around Parker-Hannifin’s long-term earnings power. Negative Sentiment: The market may also be weighing the deal’s premium valuation and execution risk, since the purchase is large and still needs regulatory approval before closing in the second half of 2026. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Parker-Hannifin from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $1,137.00 to $1,141.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $990.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial set a $1,147.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $945.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,022.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $866.34 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $637.21 and a 1 year high of $1,034.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $916.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $913.51. The company has a market capitalization of $109.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 16.58%.The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.94 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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