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Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 152,810 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Written by MarketBeat
May 22, 2026
Hewlett Packard Enterprise logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its Hewlett Packard Enterprise stake by 33% in the fourth quarter, buying 152,810 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 615,334 shares valued at about $14.78 million.
  • Other institutional investors have also been active in HPE, and institutions now own 80.78% of the company’s stock, underscoring continued big-money interest in the shares.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but generally constructive: HPE has a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target price of $27.88, while the stock recently traded at $33.95 after beating earnings estimates and posting 18.4% year-over-year revenue growth.
  • Interested in Hewlett Packard Enterprise? Here are five stocks we like better.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615,334 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 152,810 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $14,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.88.

Get Our Latest Report on HPE

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 17,001 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $475,517.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $188,626.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,018 shares in the company, valued at $233,323.80. The trade was a 44.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 702,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,171. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.68, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The firm's 50-day moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.31 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is presently -300.00%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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