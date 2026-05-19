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Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 49,847 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
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Key Points

  • Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Lam Research by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, buying 49,847 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 660,641 shares worth about $113.1 million.
  • Lam Research reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with earnings of $1.47 per share on revenue of $5.84 billion, both ahead of analyst estimates. Revenue rose 23.8% year over year, and the company issued Q4 2026 guidance of $1.50 to $1.80 EPS.
  • Insider selling and mixed analyst sentiment were notable: senior executives sold shares in recent months, while analysts currently rate the stock a “Moderate Buy” on average with a target price of $292.97. The shares were down 2.4% in Tuesday trading despite recent price gains.
  • Five stocks we like better than Lam Research.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,641 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 49,847 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.05% of Lam Research worth $113,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of LRCX opened at $277.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $79.49 and a one year high of $302.00. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $247.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.Lam Research's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Wall Street Zen lowered Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Erste Group Bank lowered Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $292.97.

Get Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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