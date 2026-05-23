Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in GlobalFoundries Inc. $GFS

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,353 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 372,122 shares of the company's stock worth $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 57,774 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,308,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,659,454 shares of the company's stock worth $95,315,000 after purchasing an additional 350,743 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,769,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 81.4% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 184,765 shares of the company's stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 82,890 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GFS shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries to $125.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $69.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Price Performance

GlobalFoundries stock opened at $85.64 on Friday. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.59.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. GlobalFoundries's revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

GlobalFoundries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th.

Insider Activity at GlobalFoundries

In related news, insider Samak L. Azar sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total value of $37,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,261.08. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $233,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,102,964.82. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock worth $909,572.

GlobalFoundries News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GlobalFoundries this week:

GlobalFoundries Profile

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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