Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,143 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 35,832 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $128,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Barclays raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $327.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $389.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $381.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

More UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Negative Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway’s full exit from UnitedHealth Group has weighed on sentiment, as the loss of a respected long-term investor may prompt other holders to reassess their positions. Reuters: UnitedHealth falls after Berkshire sells stake in health insurer

Berkshire Hathaway’s full exit from UnitedHealth Group has weighed on sentiment, as the loss of a respected long-term investor may prompt other holders to reassess their positions. Neutral Sentiment: UNH had been on a strong rebound before the Berkshire news, and recent earnings showed a profit beat and a guidance increase, suggesting the business recovery narrative is still intact. Yahoo Finance: UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Fell 33% as Rising Medical Costs and Member Mix Pressured Earnings

UNH had been on a strong rebound before the Berkshire news, and recent earnings showed a profit beat and a guidance increase, suggesting the business recovery narrative is still intact. Neutral Sentiment: A proposed healthcare bill focused on HSAs, price transparency, and expanded access to coverage could affect insurers over time, but it is still early and its stock impact is uncertain. Quiver Quantitative: New Bill H.R. 8324

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.9%

UNH opened at $390.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $404.15.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.77%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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