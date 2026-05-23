Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,480 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in Domino's Pizza were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 200.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Domino's Pizza in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 64.2% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 411.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 85.5% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $480.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $419.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on Domino's Pizza

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino's Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of Domino's Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $162,167.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,107,763.12. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Domino's Pizza Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $316.52 on Friday. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 12 month low of $297.48 and a 12 month high of $496.00. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.26.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.16). Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.89%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.99 dividend. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Domino's Pizza's payout ratio is 45.83%.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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