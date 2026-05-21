Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,780 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 39,666 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.05% of Realty Income worth $26,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $571,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 41.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,942 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 21,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 14.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.2%

O opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.64 and a 52 week high of $67.93. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is currently 266.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore restated a "positive" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $70.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.35.

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Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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