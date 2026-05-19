Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 13,195 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 265,934 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 13,195 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in McDonald's were worth $81,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 6.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2.5% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,938 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Key McDonald's News

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $806,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,800. This represents a 23.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total transaction of $2,066,731.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $763,567.39. This represents a 73.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 12,119 shares of company stock worth $3,945,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of McDonald's from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald's has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $334.45.

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McDonald's Stock Up 2.2%

MCD stock opened at $282.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. McDonald's Corporation has a 12-month low of $271.98 and a 12-month high of $341.75. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $303.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.85.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. McDonald's's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

See Also

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