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Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 17,009 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
Amgen logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its Amgen stake by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, selling 17,009 shares and ending with 321,361 shares worth about $105.2 million.
  • Amgen reported strong quarterly results, posting $5.15 EPS versus $4.77 expected and revenue of $8.62 billion, while also raising its FY 2026 EPS guidance to 21.7-23.1.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $2.52 per share, implying a 3.1% annualized yield, even as the stock traded down 0.6% to $324.39 amid mixed analyst sentiment and a consensus Hold rating.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,361 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 17,009 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.06% of Amgen worth $105,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Amgen by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,453 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $157,584,000 after acquiring an additional 43,884 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Amgen by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 39,778 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,624,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amgen by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 591,891 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $167,032,000 after buying an additional 47,958 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $356.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Amgen Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $324.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $267.83 and a one year high of $391.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $348.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.Amgen's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is 70.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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