Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 25,000 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,400 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 0.6% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $187,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 476.2% in the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $395.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $188.81 and a one year high of $421.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $366.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,346 shares of company stock worth $78,185. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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