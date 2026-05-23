Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 42,725 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,100 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 42,725 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,669 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $592,015,000 after purchasing an additional 272,594 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 77.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,566 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $426,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,723 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,672,060 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $358,510,000 after purchasing an additional 416,167 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,262 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $216,317,000 after acquiring an additional 82,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75,567.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,006,377 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $195,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,047 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $519,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,862,800. This represents a 11.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.28, for a total value of $254,280.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,973,462.52. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,112,450. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $258.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $264.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.62.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.13%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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