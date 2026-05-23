Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 43,078 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 43,078 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,821 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,538 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company's stock.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mid-America Apartment Communities this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,100 shares at $128.55, which investors often view as a vote of confidence from management. Tamara Fischer Buys 1,100 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities NYSE: MAA Stock

Director Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,100 shares at $128.55, which investors often view as a vote of confidence from management. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged its FY2028 EPS estimate higher to $9.27 from $9.20, suggesting a slightly better long-term earnings outlook for the apartment REIT. Mid-America Apartment Communities stock page

Zacks Research nudged its FY2028 EPS estimate higher to $9.27 from $9.20, suggesting a slightly better long-term earnings outlook for the apartment REIT. Positive Sentiment: Shareholders backed the board and pay plans at the annual meeting, reducing governance uncertainty for the company. Mid-America Apartment Shareholders Back Board and Pay Plans

Shareholders backed the board and pay plans at the annual meeting, reducing governance uncertainty for the company. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent analyst notes made only small changes to near-term estimates, including modest adjustments to quarterly EPS forecasts and a slight increase in one long-dated forecast, which may not materially move the stock on their own.

Several recent analyst notes made only small changes to near-term estimates, including modest adjustments to quarterly EPS forecasts and a slight increase in one long-dated forecast, which may not materially move the stock on their own. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, along with several 2026–2027 quarterly forecasts, which could weigh on sentiment by signaling slower expected earnings growth in the next couple of years.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $131.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.30 and a twelve month high of $156.76. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $126.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's payout ratio is presently 185.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $143.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $88,683.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $557,667.83. The trade was a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $141,405. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,039 shares of company stock worth $129,594. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report).

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