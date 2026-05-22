Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 6,406 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,377 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 6,406 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in Expedia Group were worth $10,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 161 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total transaction of $1,816,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,629,633.60. This trade represents a 7.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $266.00 to $262.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $290.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $284.42.

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Trending Headlines about Expedia Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Expedia Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expedia announced an agreement to acquire CarTrawler, a B2B platform for car rental, ground transport, and insurtech, expanding its push to build a more complete travel distribution platform and deepen relationships with travel partners. Article Title

Expedia announced an agreement to acquire CarTrawler, a B2B platform for car rental, ground transport, and insurtech, expanding its push to build a more complete travel distribution platform and deepen relationships with travel partners. Positive Sentiment: Expedia B2B introduced new AI-powered tools and partnerships designed to make it easier for companies to embed travel services into customer experiences, reinforcing its strategy to grow beyond consumer travel booking and into travel infrastructure. Article Title

Expedia B2B introduced new AI-powered tools and partnerships designed to make it easier for companies to embed travel services into customer experiences, reinforcing its strategy to grow beyond consumer travel booking and into travel infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Expedia’s new “Unpack ’26 Summer” report says domestic travel demand is rising while travelers take a more measured approach, with hotel prices easing in popular international destinations. That may indicate steadier travel activity, but it also suggests consumers are becoming more price-sensitive. Article Title

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of EXPE opened at $218.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $303.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.44.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

See Also

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