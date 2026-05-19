Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 65,797 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,584 shares of the company's stock after selling 65,797 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.12% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $88,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,949,976 shares of the company's stock worth $10,662,989,000 after purchasing an additional 308,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,253,450 shares of the company's stock worth $8,438,292,000 after purchasing an additional 187,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,576,751 shares of the company's stock worth $3,433,052,000 after purchasing an additional 84,202 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,474,766 shares of the company's stock worth $800,785,000 after purchasing an additional 65,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,416,098 shares of the company's stock worth $458,221,000 after purchasing an additional 62,803 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 245,476 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.54, for a total transaction of $76,475,593.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,435,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,120,443,401.40. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,451,597 shares of company stock worth $458,439,930 over the last three months. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $252.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.49. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $232.60 and a 1 year high of $366.50. The company has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.28 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $337.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $321.00 to $309.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $296.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $347.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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