Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $5.53 Million Position in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,979 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,525,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.07% of Oshkosh as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Oshkosh by 1.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,895,825 shares of the company's stock worth $245,889,000 after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 25.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,338 shares of the company's stock worth $193,728,000 after purchasing an additional 345,782 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Oshkosh by 26.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,476,969 shares of the company's stock worth $191,563,000 after purchasing an additional 307,949 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Oshkosh by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,090,142 shares of the company's stock worth $123,775,000 after purchasing an additional 25,125 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Oshkosh by 908.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 913,497 shares of the company's stock worth $118,481,000 after purchasing an additional 822,874 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $67,599.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,100.24. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $676,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,463.39. This trade represents a 22.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Oshkosh stock opened at $128.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.33. Oshkosh Corporation has a 1 year low of $96.03 and a 1 year high of $180.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.79 and a 200-day moving average of $143.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 5.54%.Oshkosh's quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corporation will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Oshkosh's payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered Oshkosh from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $165.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OSK

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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