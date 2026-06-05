Hantz Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ducommun Incorporated $DCO

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO - Free Report) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 18,292 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Ducommun were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DCO. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1,993.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 302,969 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $25,034,000 after purchasing an additional 288,496 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in Ducommun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,035,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ducommun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,953,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Ducommun by 839.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,740 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 64,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ducommun by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 103,976 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 54,726 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on DCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ducommun from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Ducommun from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $155.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $162.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ducommun

Ducommun Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $149.83 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $156.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.92 and a 200 day moving average of $120.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Ducommun had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $209.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Laureen S. Gonzalez sold 589 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.99, for a total value of $89,522.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,032.28. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 10,440 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $1,365,865.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,629,683. The trade was a 34.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 18,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,566,201 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

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