Hantz Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 105.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,772 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 16,322 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,599,661 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $15,026,776,000 after purchasing an additional 263,828 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,728,492 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $3,456,223,000 after buying an additional 116,034 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,889,439 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,739,475,000 after buying an additional 40,702 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.7% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 3,227,472 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,451,362,000 after acquiring an additional 739,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,209,137 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,817,527,000 after purchasing an additional 321,759 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $438.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $155.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $417.74 and a 1 year high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $579.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 645 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.01, for a total transaction of $312,831.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,613 shares in the company, valued at $782,321.13. This trade represents a 28.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total transaction of $109,936.20. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,807 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuitive Surgical

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Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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