Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $10.50 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,619 shares of the CRM provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 554,989 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $147,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,319 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Salesforce by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,526 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Salesforce from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $274.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Key Stories Impacting Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $180.32 on Monday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.52 and a 12-month high of $280.74. The stock has a market cap of $147.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.26 and a 200-day moving average of $212.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.18 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 17.96%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 2,570 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.62 per share, with a total value of $500,173.40. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,153.18. This trade represents a 23.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Alber purchased 2,571 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.58 per share, with a total value of $500,265.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,347.40. The trade was a 36.94% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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