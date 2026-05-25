Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $15.43 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Hantz Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,846 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 4,061 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Argus dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Home Depot from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Up 0.0%

Home Depot stock opened at $313.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.63. The company has a market cap of $311.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.10 and a 1-year high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.Home Depot's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

Trending Headlines about Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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