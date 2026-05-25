Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 6,136 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Hantz Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,706 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 6,136 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Mastercard were worth $35,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,897,854 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $45,612,087,000 after buying an additional 466,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $20,807,283,000 after buying an additional 997,536 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,347,834 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $5,885,944,000 after buying an additional 629,941 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,806,887 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $3,303,015,000 after buying an additional 235,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,658,547 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $3,218,638,000 after buying an additional 339,137 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore reiterated a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $656.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $498.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $440.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $480.50 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $501.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $529.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Mastercard

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About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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