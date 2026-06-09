Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 11,898 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,795 shares of the software giant's stock after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.8% of Harbour Investments Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Harbour Investments Inc.'s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, President Capital raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Forty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $561.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total transaction of $7,145,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,928,792.23. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total transaction of $519,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,922,874.02. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $411.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.96. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $356.28 and a 1 year high of $555.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.The business had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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