Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,681 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after acquiring an additional 35,172 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s holdings in Boeing were worth $24,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $15,413,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,021 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,252,450 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $489,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,909 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Boeing by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,907,876 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $840,204,000 after buying an additional 1,176,074 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Boeing by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,953,087 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $858,294,000 after buying an additional 942,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 19,623.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 872,348 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $173,623,000 after buying an additional 867,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

Get Boeing alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Btg Pactual set a $260.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.53.

Get Our Latest Report on Boeing

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Stock Up 0.8%

BA opened at $217.28 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.77 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boeing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boeing wasn't on the list.

While Boeing currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here