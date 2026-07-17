Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 23,360 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 23,360 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Fox Advisors raised Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.19 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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