Harmony Asset Management LLC Buys 12,446 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Harmony Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 234.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,759 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 1.8% of Harmony Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Harmony Asset Management LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $294.41.

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International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Insider Activity

In other International Business Machines news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,265.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $224.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.95. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $212.34 and a 1 year high of $324.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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