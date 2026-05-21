Harmony Asset Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Harmony Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,866 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 3,748 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.2% of Harmony Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Harmony Asset Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 465.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $187.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $134.57 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Oracle from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Arete Research set a $255.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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