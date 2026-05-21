Harmony Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Harmony Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,507 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $203.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $243.00 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.38 and a 12 month high of $263.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company's fifty day moving average price is $194.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.57.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $21,819,714.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,526.06. The trade was a 69.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total transaction of $74,883,300.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105 in the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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