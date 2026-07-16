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Harmony Asset Management LLC Sells 46,635 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Uber Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Harmony Asset Management cut its Uber stake by 69.4% in Q1, selling 46,635 shares and leaving it with 20,540 shares worth about $1.48 million.
  • Uber continues to attract heavy institutional ownership, with 80.24% of shares held by institutions and several funds recently making large additions to their positions.
  • Analysts remain broadly constructive: Uber has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, a target price of $104.18, and recent results showed 14.5% year-over-year revenue growth with Q2 EPS guidance of $0.78 to $0.82.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Harmony Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,540 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 46,635 shares during the quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,515,094,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,462.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,693,412 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $546,919,000 after buying an additional 6,264,946 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,851 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $776,883,000 after buying an additional 5,293,822 shares during the last quarter. Employees Provident Fund Board purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $265,205,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $9,270,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,021 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.9%

Uber Technologies stock opened at $72.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $148.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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