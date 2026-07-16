Harmony Asset Management LLC Sells 46,635 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Harmony Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,540 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 46,635 shares during the quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,515,094,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,462.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,693,412 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $546,919,000 after buying an additional 6,264,946 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,851 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $776,883,000 after buying an additional 5,293,822 shares during the last quarter. Employees Provident Fund Board purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $265,205,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $9,270,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,021 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.18.

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Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.9%

Uber Technologies stock opened at $72.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $148.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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