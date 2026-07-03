Harrison Street Private Wealth LLC Invests $4.70 Million in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Harrison Street Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,380 shares of the railroad operator's stock, valued at approximately $4,702,000. Union Pacific makes up 6.2% of Harrison Street Private Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. EJMK Ventures LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. EJMK Ventures LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $282.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $210.84 and a 12 month high of $282.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Key Stories Impacting Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $274.00 price objective (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $283.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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